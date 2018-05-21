Police recover vehicle in shooting at Center High School graduation ceremony; suspect still at large

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A vehicle involved in the shooting that injured two people after the Center High School graduation on Thursday has been recovered, police announced Monday.

Investigators recovered the dark blue Dodge Durango believed to be the same one that fled from responding officers that evening.

The incident happened as Center High School was holding their graduation ceremony at the Leawood United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at 137th and Briar in Leawood. Off-duty officers were investigating a report of a physical fight in the parking lot when multiple gun shots were heard.

Two male victim were found. Police called one of the victims an innocent bystander. The other left in a private vehicle and arrived at the hospital a short time later. The suspect is still on the loose as of Monday morning, but no identities nor descriptions have been released.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Leawood Police continue to investigate the incident, working on more than four dozen leads. Other agencies are assisting in processing physical evidence from the scene and tracking down witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

