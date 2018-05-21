× Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker named special prosecutor in Greitens case

ST. LOUIS — It will be up to a prosecutor from the metro if the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will move forward.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday agreed with a request from the Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office to recuse itself from the case. Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for the circuit attorney’s office, said that means that a special prosecutor will decide if the charge would be refiled.

So Gardner will no longer be involved in possibly re-filing the invasion of privacy charge against Greitens. Instead, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will serve as the special the special prosecutor in the investigation.

The Republican governor was indicted by a grand jury in February. He is accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during an affair in 2015.

The charge was dismissed May 14 during jury selection after the court said it would allow Greitens’ lawyers to question Gardner under oath. Gardner said it would have been improper for her to be a witness in a trial her office was prosecuting.

Greitens also faces a second charge in St. Louis accusing him of misusing a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign. And, the state Legislature is meeting in special session to consider impeachment.