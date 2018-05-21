With more than 250 crashes in past year, officials increase patrols at I-29 & Barry Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In just the past year, there have been 263 crashes in the area of Interstate 29 and Barry Road. That's why new efforts are underway, aimed at keeping you safe.

It's a busy interstate with a speed limit of 65 mph, but you'll spot a lot of drivers going much faster.

"You do 65, 70, people still pass you. So you get off the traffic lane, get in the slow lane, and you still block people because people are dying to go fast to get on there," driver Robert Alcanter said.

It's a reason some people even avoid the area altogether.

"Purposefully, I kind of stay away from there because of the mess of the traffic. People seem to have no respect. They go wherever it works for them," driver Charley Lewis said.

Alcanter makes the drive on southbound I-29 to the city from Weston often, and he's getting fed up with what's happening on the road.

"There is a lot of wrecks and a lot of speeding, and it's about time the city start doing something about it," Alcanter said.

Now, something is being done.

Kansas City police, the Platte County Sheriff's Office and Missouri Highway Patrol are beginning a lengthy saturation patrol along I-29 at Barry Road. Their goal is to reduce crash risk factors, like speeding, at one of the deadliest Northland crossings.

"People have to stop being in a rush and slow down. They'll live longer," Alcanter said.

Many drivers are relieved to see the increased patrols and hope it will lead to positive changes.

"If that's what it takes to fix the problem and probably save lives, that's OK," Lewis said.

"It's awlays good to have a safer area," driver Shirley Brennan said.

The increased patrols are expected to last several months.