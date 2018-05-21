Woman who dedicates life to helping adults with disabilities gets surprise gift to help her mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 recently helped surprise the director of UMKC's A Continuing Education or ACED Program for Adults.

Barbara McKinney nominated Nancy Carter for the Pay-It-Forward Award.

McKinney says Carter helps keep the program going. The program is focuses on teaching adults with developmental disability how to reach their fullest potential. Carter helps by by writing for grants, interviewing students and getting out in the public.

"I’m paying it forward to you for being a good friend and for what you do," McKinney said when presenting Carter with the $400 award.

See then entire surprise in the video player above.

