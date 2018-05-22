18-year-old metro golf caddie gets full-ride scholarship to college of his choice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION HILLS, Kan. -- In so many instances, success in life is all about taking advantage of an opportunity. That's definitely the case for one young man carrying the bag on the golf course.

A caddie is often a golfer's best friend, and over the last four years, 18-year-old Javier Contreras has been just that to hundreds of golfers at Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills.

He admits as a high school freshman the game of golf was like a foreign language.

"My first wrestling coach, he told me about a program that could offer me a scholarship for college," Contreras said. "And at the time, I didn't really realize what a scholarship was, so I said, 'Eh, why not at least try it?'"

That scholarship -- an Evans Scholarship -- is worth a full four years of tuition and housing at a school of the recipient's choice. For Contreras, carrying a bag has definitely paid off.

