DIY ring toss game for your backyard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you don't want to pay a ton of money for lawn games, try making your own. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, shares her tips with FOX4 for making an inexpensive game of ring toss in the video player above.

Materials needed to make a DIY Ring Toss Game:

7/8″ Wooden Dowel Rod (Total Length = 63″)

18″ Round Panel Board

Miter Saw

Drill

7/8″ Paddle Drill Bit (width of the wooden dowel)

1/2″ Sisal or Nylon Rope

Duct Tape (I love these with a design)

Measuring Tape

Paint (optional)

Click or tap here for Leanne's step-by-step guide to assembling the game.