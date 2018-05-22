DIY ring toss game for your backyard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you don't want to pay a ton of money for lawn games, try making your own. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, shares her tips with FOX4 for making an inexpensive game of ring toss in the video player above.

Materials needed to make a DIY Ring Toss Game:

Click or tap here for Leanne's step-by-step guide to assembling the game.

