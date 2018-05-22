Great recipes to try when batch cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Since February FOX4's Shannon O'Brien has been making strides fighting her auto immune disease. She says it all started with a refrigerator and pantry makeover. Then she went grocery shopping with dietitian and local cookbook author, Lisa Markley. Markley joined Shannon on FOX4 Tuesday to share some tips and recipes to try when batch cooking.

Hemp Seed Chimichurri

Chimichurri is an easy yet flavorful South American sauce that can provide a zesty kick to chicken, fish, pork, or beef. Add a dollop of this antioxidant-rich sauce to season your proteins. It’s also great stirred into pasta dishes and spiralized veggies or drizzled over baked spaghetti squash.

Makes ¾ cup

Ingredients

1 cup fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley, tightly packed

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

⅛-¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor affixed with an S-blade and process until coarsely chopped. Use immediately or store in a tightly sealed glass container in the refrigerator

Cook’s notes: Double the recipe and freeze any extra in a freezer safe container like a mason jar. Leave about 1 inch of space at the top of container to allow sauce to expand as it freezes.

Labels: Vegan, Gluten-free, Dairy-free, Paleo, 30 minutes or less

Easy Oven-Baked Chicken

By following a few simple techniques inspired by thekitchn.com, it’s easy to achieve oven-baked chicken that’s juicy and flavorful, instead of dry and bland. The chicken can be seasoned very simply with salt and pepper, or feel free to experiment with your favorite additive-free seasoning blends. Batch cook several breasts at a time in advance to be easily incorporated into soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps, and other dishes.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1-2 tablespoons olive oil or ghee

2-4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Sea salt and black pepper

Favorite seasonings (optional)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line the bottom of a sheet pan or baking dish with parchment paper and lightly grease the parchment with oil or ghee. Gently pat the chicken breasts dry using paper towels. Lay each breast evenly on the baking pan and season with a small amount salt, pepper, and favorite seasonings, if desired. Cover chicken by pressing a separate sheet of parchment paper firmly against the breasts and tucking it snugly to make a nice seal. Be sure to completely cover all of the chicken. Place pan in the oven on center rack and bake for approximately 20-30 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes. Discard parchment paper and enjoy right away or cool thoroughly and store for up to 3-4 days in the refrigerator.

Cook’s notes: Sealing the chicken in parchment paper is key for creating tender and juicy meat because it acts like the chicken’s skin and prevents it from drying out. An instant-read thermometer is the safest and easiest way to check for doneness. Insert into the thickest part of the breast; it should read 165°F when done.

Labels: Gluten-free, Dairy-free, Paleo

More recipes:

