Kansas City T-Bones games are a perfect place to take the family this summer

KANSAS CITY, Ks. -- Baseball is back at the Legends as the Kansas City T-Bones open their 2018 season at T-Bones Park on Tuesday night against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The T-Bones opened the season last week and look to kick off their first home series with a big win.

Former Kansas basketball standout, and current member of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, Frank Mason will be on hand for Tuesday's game.

FOX4's Marcus Officer will also be attending the game. He will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch as well as leading the crowd with the singing of the 7th Inning Stretch.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Click or tap here for the T-Bones game schedule.

