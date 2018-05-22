KCFD breaks ground on new fire station in the Northland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday was a big day for the Kansas City Fire Department and city officials. They broke ground on a new Northland fire station.

Northland Fire Station 15 will be located at I-435 and Highway 291.

“The community deeply supports this much-needed Fire Station 15 in the northeast corner of District 1, and it has been long in coming,” First District Councilmember Heather Hall said. “I am grateful we are moving this project forward into construction. It is progress as promised.”

The new station will have living quarters for two captains and 10 firefighters. Inside there will be bunkrooms, showers, bathrooms, a kitchen, fitness area, watch room, and a variety of additional support areas.

“The Northland is growing fast, and this new station will help reduce response times and drive down homeowner insurance rates,” Mayor Pro Tem and First District At-Large City Councilmember Scott Wagner said. “We will improve public safety for our expanding residential and business community.”