FOX4 Forecast: Cranking the heat!

Posted 4:45 am, May 22, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:53AM, May 22, 2018

Patchy fog will be possible, otherwise mostly clear skies and cool temperatures will greet you this Tuesday morning. This afternoon, with the help of sunshine and southerly winds, temperatures will warm into the middle 80s! We get even warmer... and increase the moisture. Thunderstorm chances return as a result. Details on the holiday weekend and the potential impacts in the update here.

Check it out in the latest forecast video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

