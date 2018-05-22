Lenexa Police seek driver who beat passenger, Good Samaritan who tried to intervene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Think of her as being a Good Samaritan, trying to help another woman in trouble.

Police in Lenexa said that kind-hearted woman didn't intend to end up involved in the fight herself, and now, law enforcement officers are looking for the driver of a car involved in a weekend assault, where a driver is accused of punching two women in the face.

Hannah, the woman who tried to help, says she was making a drive for donuts on Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

She and police asked reporters not to show her face or give her real name. Hannah said she was waiting in traffic at the traffic signal at 87th Street and Quivira Road, and before it turned green, she noticed the driver of the car beside her hitting and throwing items at the woman in the passenger seat.

"I tried to ignore it at first, but I kept looking over there," Hannah told reporters gathered at the Lenexa Police station. "My gut told me I should intervene."

Police said Hannah told them she pulled her car in front of the car beside her, a black Ford Mustang with Georgia license plates. She said she wanted to block the Mustang and delay him until police could arrive. Hannah said she didn't anticipate the man jumping from his car and hitting her in the face repeatedly.

"I was screaming, 'what are you doing? You need to get out of the car'," Hannah said on Tuesday. "I said that to both of them."

Hannah said the man even took her cell phone when she dropped it on the ground during their exchange.

"When he was throwing things at her, she wasn't even saying anything. I knew this wasn't the first time this was happening. She was just kind of taking it. it just made me sad," Hannah said.

"She said, 'please stop or you're going to get really hurt'."

When Lenexa Police sent word of this incident to the public, news started to make the rounds on social media platforms, such as NextDoor. That's when Chad spotted the description of the car and driver, and it rang a bell.

Chad, who didn't give his full name, hails from Georgia. He told Lenexa Police he saw a car that matches the same description a few weeks back at the Walmart location at I-35 and 75th Street. Chad said that black Ford Mustang also had Georgia license tags.

"I'm from Georgia, so I notice things Georgia," Chad said.

Chad said he approached the driver, and when he tried to make friendly chatter, the driver was rude and drove away quickly. Chad said he felt a responsibility to come to police and share that experience.

"That could have been my wife," Chad said. "That could have been my wife or kids. That could have been my neighbors. I just feel if anyone can help in any way they can, they have a duty and responsibility to step up and let local authorities know what they know."

Lenexa Police said that black Ford Mustang, which has Georgia plates, could be a late 1990s or early 2000s model. Police said the driver is a tall, thin black man. The passenger Hannah saw is a blonde-haired woman who might be 30 years old. Lenexa Police Sgt. Danny Chavez said other people witnessed the incident, and police would like to hear from them.

"In this one situation, I would still do the same thing. I don't know what it accomplished, but my gut told me, maybe, that her seeing him wail on me made her realize something. I don't know why, but I believe I was meant to intervene," Hannah said.