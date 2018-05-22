Metro chefs-in-training from Herndon Career Center take top spot at national competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- What started as a simple interest in food landed a group of Raytown students on display in the middle of Times Square.

The group of four teens started off as just classmates.

“At the beginning of the year, we honestly didn’t click too well," culinary team captain Levi Barkley said. "We didn’t mesh.”

But a shared love of the kitchen and dreams of gold have now made them inseparable.

“At the beginning of the competition process, we formed the team and I had a meeting," the team’s teacher Chef Mike Chrostowski said. "I requested that every single one of them go put a Post-It note on their bathroom mirror that says, 'First in the nation.' You gotta have a goal!”

The National Prostart Invitational hails itself the country’s premier secondary school competition. The culinary team from Herndon Career Center brought some serious talent to the table.

“For our appetizer, we had a butter-poached lobster tail," Barkley said. "For our entree, we had a pineapple pork tenderloin. For our dessert, we had two different Bavarians: a blood orange Bavarian and a dark chocolate raspberry Bavarian.”

Jeremiah Bell was in charge of that appetizer. Johnathan Hernandez was in charge of the entree, and Elizabeth Wells was in charge of dessert.

The group got to choose what to make and worked together for months, going to a state competition before heading to Rhode Island in April for nationals.

“Every one of the students who are on my national culinary team, they failed, and they failed with dignity and pride," Chrostowski said. "And they took it as a learning opportunity.”

He said that’s what makes these students winners.

“We were all pretty shocked. We were happy," Barkley said of the winning moment. "We were relieved that all our hard work and lots of hours paid off.”

Each student won $250,000 in scholarships and a full ride to Sullivan University in Kentucky. They said the real payoff though, comes from what’s on the plate.

“The definition of success in this world is seeing other people be happy and enjoy the food you make,” Barkley said.

“These four students have impressed me," Chrostowski said. "This is a team I’ll never forget. We are from the great state of Missouri, and we are national champions!”