Nashville beats out KC to host 2019 NFL Draft, NFL insider says

NASHVILLE — According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Nashville will be named the host of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kansas City was one of five cities in the running. The other finalists were Denver, Nashville, Las Vegas and Cleveland/Canton.

For 50 years the NFL held its draft in New York, but since 2015, the league has moved it from city to city. Chicago hosted for two years, Philadelphia for one, and now Dallas this past year.

Kansas City Sports Commission gave their final pitch in April for the city to host the big event.

The NFL Draft has turned into a spectacle over the past decade – a nationally televised, three-day extravaganza.

The NFL sent representatives to KC to scout the town, and the Kansas City Sports Commission spent countless hours answering the NFL’s questions.

Representatives from the KC Sports Commission attended the last few drafts – and were in Dallas this year – to see how these cities put it all together. They were hopeful the knowledge would have given them an edge to convince the NFL to pick Kansas City.

