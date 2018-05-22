Neighbors complain curbside trash is not getting picked up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People in one neighborhood say they are fed up with trash piling up along the curb, not getting picked up.

People In Oak Park, near 38th Street and Cleveland Avenue, say too much trash is dragging them down.

A lot of the dump sites getting complaints are vacant homes or Land Trust properties, where the city does not regularly pick up trash.

"I would like to see it cleaned up," Oak Park homeowner Candy Higginbotham said.

Bed frames, old tube television sets and more than a dozen trash bags are piled up in front of one empty house. The city tells FOX 4 the absentee property owner has been cited eight times in the last two years. But that owner never shows up for court.

"This one, we intend to clean this up," said John Baccala of the city's neighborhood and housing services department. "We may have it cleaned up by the end of the day today. Because we were not aware of the situation growing to the magnitude it has grown to. We will pick up trash if it is a home that’s occupied by someone living in it. Someone is there full time, we will pick up the trash."

Although it may not happen immediately, Baccala says reporting illegal dumping is important to preventing trash piles from growing.

Nearby at 46th Street and Agnes Avenue, Higginbotham claims she's been calling the 311 action line about trash piling up in front of two dangerous buildings for the last two years. She says the problem has gotten worse in the last six months.

"We are only two miles from the Plaza," Higginbotham said. "I know that our mayor is wonderful and he has done a good job cleaning up things on Emanuel Cleaver (Boulevard), but that’s about as far as it’s gotten."

The city says it's just as easy to schedule a bulky item pickup or neighborhood cleanup as it is to create an illegal trash pile.