State inspection finds more than 150 violations at KCK Schlitterbahn where 10-year-old boy died

TOPEKA, Kan. — A state inspection has found more than 150 alleged violations of regulations on 11 rides at the KCK Schlitterbahn where 10-year-old Caleb Schwab died in 2016.

The Kansas Department of Labor made an audit of the Schlitterbahn park in KCK public Tuesday, a day after issuing a notice to the park. The inspection was last week.

The audit said safety signs in some park areas were not adequate, records were not available for review and some operating and training manuals were not complete. The audit said one ride’s parts weren’t replaced as the manufacturer recommended.

The inspection found 160 violations, 147 of which are considered Class 1 and require immediate action. The department issued a warning to the water park that those issues must be addressed immediately. The KCK water park is scheduled to open Friday.

A spokeswoman said Schlitterbahn would issue a statement about the audit.

Schwab, who died nearly two years ago, died while riding the Verrückt water slide when the raft he was on went airborne and hit a metal pole overhead.

The KCK water park — along with a Schlitterbahn co-owner, slide designer and former park operations manager — was charged in connection to the boy’s death. Charges were dropped in April against the water park due to a technicality, but officials say those charges will be refiled.

Court documents show, from August 2014 until Caleb’s death in August 2016, more than a dozen people reported injuries from the ride including concussions, whiplash and herniated spinal disk injuries.

Verruckt designer John Schooley, Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and former park operations manager Tyler Miles are all charged with multiple felonies in the boy’s death.

Miles faces a total of 20 felony charges including 12 charges of aggravated battery, five child endangerment charges, two charges of interference with law enforcement and one involuntary manslaughter in connection with death of Caleb.

Schooley and Henry face charges of reckless second-degree murder. The two, along with Henry & Sons Construction Company, Inc., were indicted in connection with injuries sustained by 13 other persons, including four other minors, while riding the water slide. Those charges include aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to their charges and waived their right to a speedy trial, giving their attorneys times to go through the massive amount of documents and expert testimonies in the case.

