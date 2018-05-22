× Tuition rising 1 percent for Mizzou, UMKC, UMSL and Missouri S&T students

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In-state undergraduate students at Missouri universities will pay 1 percent more in tuition for the upcoming school year.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Monday approved a 2.1 percent increase, which reflects inflation rates and is the maximum allowed by state law.

In-state undergraduates will see a 1 percent increase, under a deal made with state lawmakers, who agreed not to reduce state funding for universities.

The legislature passed a bill last week that would keep funding for the universities at $395.8 million. The bill is awaiting Gov. Eric Gretiens’ signature.

The Columbia Missourian reports graduate, out-of-state and international students will pay 2.1 percent more and professional school students could see tuition increases anywhere from 1.2 to 6 percent depending on the program.