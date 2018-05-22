Woman involved in affair with Gov. Greitens says she didn’t ask to be a part of this

ST. LOUIS — In January Governor Eric Greitens confessed to having an extra-marital affair before taking office, and since then the woman involved in that affair has avoided speaking publicly. That all changed Monday night.

During an interview with KSDK, the woman, who has only ever been identified as K.S., said, “I’m in the middle of the most difficult, crazy fight that I didn’t ask to be a part of, and I feel like I’m this easy punching bag yet, I haven’t thrown any punches.”

Below are the questions the KSDK reporter asked and her responses. You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.

Q: Do you stand by the things–for instance the things in the House report?

“Yes I do stand by them. They were hard to talk about. Really, really hard to talk about–some of the things, but I absolutely stand by it.”

Q: Do you feel like the governor coerced you into something you didn’t want to do?

“I mean–ultimately, yes. I mean looking back. It’s so hard. I see myself as so vulnerable.”

Q: Well you’ve heard people say, ‘Well, if you didn’t want it then why did you go back?’ because you guys had a few other encounters. What do you say to that?

“I just wanted to feel better. I felt so awful about myself. I wanted to forget whatever happened. I didn’t want to believe that–that actually happened. And so, if he really likes me then–but yeah, yeah– it didn’t happen like that.”

K.S. told KSDK she never planned to come forward with the story. She told the reporter that she felt she had to cooperate with authorities when her ex-husband shared the secret recording of her admitting to the affair.

“The second that he denied the things that were the most hurtful, that were the most difficult for me to relive,” K.S. said. I just realized now I have this decision. The only ethical thing I felt that I could do is to tell the truth.”

Q: There’s a reference in the dream in the interviews you’ve given. What did you mean by that?

“I was trying to say, ‘No, well I haven’t testified to seeing a phone.’ And the reason really is because the memory that I have of it isn’t strong enough to testify to.”

K.S. told KSDK she never consented to this story going public.

“I have no clue with his money thing. I don’t know who it was or what they wanted to accomplish, but they used me. They used me. Not that the person who got paid. They used me. Then the defense team representing the governor –they want to do their job as well, but the easiest thing to do then is to attack me.”

K.S. told KSDK she did not take any of the money from the $100,000 provided to her ex-husband’s attorney.

“Not at all. Not in any way, shape or form. No payments,” she added.

Q: When thinking of the apology he (Gov. Greitens) did not offer you, is there anything you’d say to his wife?

“I would absolutely apologize. I shouldn’t have been involved with him. I should not have gone into her home. I know that.”

Q: If the governor says, ‘They couldn’t prove this in court, so now she’s out to get me in public opinion,’ what would you say to that?

“I have not ill intentions other than not being made to be a liar. I’m not lying. This was hard. It was hard at the time, and it’s hard to talk about now. I’m not lying–that’s it. I want to move on. I want to heal.”

KSDK says they reached out to the governor but have not received a response.