Kids learn from the pros at Sporting KC’s free youth soccer clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a hot, beautiful, blue sky evening these little ones and teens are on a field at the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center in Kansas City, Mo., enjoying every minute of what some call magical moments.

Six-year-old Sophia Fruin and her big brother are having a blast.

"I scored lots of goals and they kept on cheering me on," Sophia said.

More than 130 inner city boys and girls, some as young as three, attended the free Sporting Kansas City Youth Soccer Clinic.

The kids all received gently used soccer balls, cleats, and more from Sporting KC's recycle youth game program.

The event gave these aspiring soccer players a chance to learn basic skills and techniques from members and coaches of Sporting KC's Youth Academy Development.

"it's fun for me to play soccer because i just love it."

12-year-old Angela Aguilar really loved learning from the best.

"For me it was real exciting because I'm such a big Sporting fan and I went to a few of their games," Angela said.

"Kids are so important for our community and we have a lot of fun getting involved with them."

"It's so important for them to have mentors," parent Sally Fruin said.

Pro soccer players who are positive role models taking time to give autographs and hugs to rising soccer stars who will treasure this moment.