Leawood man interviews 1,067 WWII vets for Veterans History Project

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Gary Swanson is believed to have interviewed more World War II veterans than anyone else in the world.

“These were people, at that time, who wanted to do what needed to be done, and did,” Swanson said.

Between 2000 and 2010, Swanson video recorded 1,067 veterans, most from World War II.

"I can’t tell you how many times the wife would sit there and then after the interview she would say 'I never knew that!'" Swanson said.

Swanson donated his recordings to the Veterans History Project, many of the videos are streaming on a Library of Congress website.

Swanson is not a military veteran himself, but decided his crusade to pay tribute to the so-called ‘Greatest Generation’ was a good way to serve his country.

“Tom Brokaw's book, ‘The Greatest Generation’, chronicled 43 stories of war. I have 1,067 but he’s Tom Brokaw and I’m just old Gary,” Swanson laughed.