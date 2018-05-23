Metro pools opening for the season this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Memorial Day weekend kicks of the beginning of pool season, and a lot goes into prepping the pools for your safety.

“Quite a bit goes into getting the pools ready for the season, we fully winterize them in October and November, so basically a lot of the maintenance is blowing out the lines, making sure everything still has pressure, and of course we start to fill the pool,” says Sean Keenan, the Recreation Specialist for the City of Shawnee.

Many metro pools are opening this weekend kicking off Memorial Day…some even looking for last minute hires.

“We do actually still have a few job openings up until this coming Tuesday when we will be teaching our last lifeguard class, so anybody who is not certified can apply still at this point,” adds Keenan.

The Thomas Soetaert Aquatic Center and Splash Cove — both in Shawnee — open this Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“For these two aquatic centers, we have about 150 on staff for swim lessons, swim instructors, lifeguards, full management staff, and coaches,” Keenan says.

But leading up to the opening of our pools, there is a large checklist inspectors must go through before the pools can open for the season.

“We have over 500 pools that we have to inspect,” says Steve Vogelsang, the Environmental Health Specialist For Johnson County Health and Environment.

Vogelsang says many people think they’re only testing for chlorine and PH in the water, but they look for many other things.

“We’ll make sure all of the equipment is in good working condition and it’s structurally sound, we’ll look at all the slides, make sure they have the proper permits, and we’re also looking at things like the deck making sure it’s nice and smooth, no obstructions in the water, make sure all the hand rails and ladders are in place,” adds Vogelsang.

And with the temperature getting hotter and hotter, pools are expecting quite the turnout.

“Any day that’s over 90 degrees throughout the entire the season is generally a busy day for both pools, and this weekend is lining up to be one of the hottest it’s been in quite some time,” says Keenan.

Most metro pools have all the lifeguards needed for the summer.

If you’re interested in lifeguarding, Shawnee is still looking for a few more.

Visit the City of Shawnee's website for more information.

Also, the city of Fairway has enough lifeguards, but is in need of Snack Bar employees (preferably 16 and over). Visit FairwayKansas.org for more information.