Olathe seniors spark new tradition of returning to elementary school, finding hand prints left behind in 5th grade

OLATHE, Kan. — Tuesday afternoon, Ravenwood Elementary in the Olathe School District, invited 2018 graduating seniors to return to their elementary school to walk the halls in their caps and gowns. The class of 2018 was extra special because they made up the class that opened Ravenwood as kindergartners in 2005.

At that time, principal Tanya Channell started the tradition of allowing fifth grade students to leave their hand prints on the wall of the school when they were promoted to middle school.

Seventeen seniors returned to walk the halls and find their fifth grade hand prints.

Looks like the start of a memorable tradition for the Ravenwood Tigers!