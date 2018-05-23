One person dead, another taken to hospital after crash near 31st and Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened near 31st and Jackson around 3:05 a.m.

KCPD Sgt. Bill Mahoney said the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling south along Jackson at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a Nissan X-Terra.

The impact sent the Charger up in flames and pushed the X-Terra into a grassy area off the street.

Two friends picked up the driver of the Charger and took him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The driver of the X-Terra was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but officials now say they are stable.

Just minutes before the crash officers tried to pull over the Charger near Truman and Jackson for speeding--up to 80 to 90 mph--but the driver refused to stop.