Overland Park standoff situation called off after man found deceased

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police called off a standoff situation at an Overland Park home after it was discovered that the subject inside had taken his own life.

Police surrounded a home on Goodman Street between 141st and 142nd, after hearing a single gunshot while attempting to serve a warrant around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers taped off the area while SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene. The street was blocked off for more than five hours.

Police followed protocols to make contact with the subject, but Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies said around 8:30 p.m. they eventually entered the home and found the man deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.