Savory, satisfying spaghetti carbonara that has fewer than 200 calories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don’t want to give up your favorite foods, you’ll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy spaghetti carbonara from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup soy sauce or amino acids
- 3 Tbsp maple syrup
- 3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp liquid smoke
- 1 lb mushrooms, sliced
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 cup almond milk, unsweetened
- 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 4 cups zoodles (zucchini noodles) or 1/2 lb pasta
- 1 Tbsp parsley
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp white or black pepper
Instructions
-
Combine amino acids, maple syrup, vinegar and liquid smoke together in a container. Add sliced mushrooms and toss to coat. Marinate for 30 minutes or longer, tossing occasionally.
Be sure to reserve 1 Tbsp of marinade for sauce.
-
While mushrooms marinate, cut your zoodles or boil pasta according to package directions. If using pasta, toss with a little olive oil and return to pot until ready to use.
-
Place olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion for approximately 3 or 4 minutes, then add garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Then add mushrooms and continue sauteing for 2 more minutes. Stirring frequently.
-
Stir almond milk, nutritional yeast, 1 Tbsp of marinade and cornstarch together to create a slurry. Add the slurry to mushroom mixture and stir continuously until it thickens.
-
Toss in zoodles or pasta, parsley, red pepper flakes and pepper. Enjoy!
