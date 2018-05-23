Savory, satisfying spaghetti carbonara that has fewer than 200 calories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don’t want to give up your favorite foods, you’ll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy spaghetti carbonara from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients 1/3 cup soy sauce or amino acids

3 Tbsp maple syrup

3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp liquid smoke

1 lb mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup almond milk, unsweetened

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp cornstarch

4 cups zoodles (zucchini noodles) or 1/2 lb pasta

1 Tbsp parsley

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp white or black pepper

Instructions Combine amino acids, maple syrup, vinegar and liquid smoke together in a container. Add sliced mushrooms and toss to coat. Marinate for 30 minutes or longer, tossing occasionally. Be sure to reserve 1 Tbsp of marinade for sauce. While mushrooms marinate, cut your zoodles or boil pasta according to package directions. If using pasta, toss with a little olive oil and return to pot until ready to use. Place olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion for approximately 3 or 4 minutes, then add garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Then add mushrooms and continue sauteing for 2 more minutes. Stirring frequently. Stir almond milk, nutritional yeast, 1 Tbsp of marinade and cornstarch together to create a slurry. Add the slurry to mushroom mixture and stir continuously until it thickens. Toss in zoodles or pasta, parsley, red pepper flakes and pepper. Enjoy!

