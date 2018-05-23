Teacher retires after 50 years at Leavenworth High School

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A northeast Kansas science teacher is retiring after 50 years at the same high school.

The Leavenworth Times reports that 77-year-old Bob Hart arrived at Leavenworth High School in 1967, after teaching at other schools for three years. He intended to stay only a couple of years but “just kind of fell in love with Leavenworth.”

He says his interest in coaching led him to teach. He says that “in order to be a good coach, you have to be a good teacher.” And he says coaching sports that included football and track helped him become a decent teacher.

Hart says he will miss the students. He says that while the physical layout of the school changed over the years, the students are “about the same as when I started.”