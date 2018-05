KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of slain attorney Tom Pickert has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man charged with Pickert’s murder.

Emily Riegel is suing for damages in the death of her husband. The suspect in that case, David Jungerman, is charged with murdering Pickert in front of the family’s Brookside home in October.

Pickert had represented a man who won a $5 million judgment against Jungerman.

Jungerman pleaded not guilty to those charges in April.