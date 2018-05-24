Boy fights off attempted abductor by hitting him with skateboard in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy fended off a would-be kidnapper with a skateboard on Thursday, according to a report received by the Harrisonville Police Department.

Police said in a news release that they got a report of an attempted abduction near the town square shortly before 2 p.m.

The mother of the boy called police to report that her son was walking home from a business on the square when he was approached by a man driving a black minivan with blacked out windows and a blue “Revenge” sticker in the back window near Butler and Wall Street.

The boy told his mother that the man, who was wearing a mask, pulled up to him and told him into the van, but he said he hit the suspect with his skateboard and fled the area.

Harrisonville police say they do not have a description of the man’s age nor race.

They’re asking anybody with information to contact the non-emergency line at (816)-380-8940 or the TIPS hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.