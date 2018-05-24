Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deep Dark Chocolate Cake recipe

Makes 8 servings

3 bananas, ripe

1/2 cup Greek yogurt (vanilla or plain)

1/3 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 egg

1 & 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 & 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Mini chocolate chips for sprinkling on top (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350º F. Spray an 8 inch square pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a blender, combine the bananas, Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla, and peanut butter. Blend until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Pour the blended mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the egg and mix in. Add the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda, mix until incorporated. Add the 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, mix. Pour the cake into the prepared pan. Sprinkle addition chocolate chips on top of the cake if desired. Bake for 27-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories: 182; Fat 5.8 g (saturated 2g); Cholesterol 20mg; Sodium 52mg; Carbohydrates 26g; Fiber 2g; Protein 10.3 g