Deep Dark Chocolate Cake recipe
Makes 8 servings
3 bananas, ripe
1/2 cup Greek yogurt (vanilla or plain)
1/3 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
1 egg
1 & 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1 & 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
Mini chocolate chips for sprinkling on top (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350º F. Spray an 8 inch square pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a blender, combine the bananas, Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla, and peanut butter. Blend until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Pour the blended mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the egg and mix in. Add the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda, mix until incorporated. Add the 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, mix. Pour the cake into the prepared pan. Sprinkle addition chocolate chips on top of the cake if desired. Bake for 27-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories: 182; Fat 5.8 g (saturated 2g); Cholesterol 20mg; Sodium 52mg; Carbohydrates 26g; Fiber 2g; Protein 10.3 g