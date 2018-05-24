During special ceremony KCPD will honor all 119 officers killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Memorial Day approaches, the Kansas City Police Department will pay tribute Thursday to officers killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice throughout the department's history starts at 10 a.m. at police headquarters on Locust Street.

Locust Street will be closed between 11th and 12th streets during the ceremony.

The ceremony will include an honor guard, a 21-gun salute, the KCPD Color Guard, bagpipers, a flyover by the police helicopter, and a riderless horse representing fallen officers.

Donna Eddy, sister of fallen Officer Douglas Perry, will speak about her family’s loss as this year marks the 40th anniversary of his death.

Several other surviving family members of fallen officers will be in attendance.

They will read off all of the names of all 119 KCPD officers killed in the line of duty – the first in 1881 and the last in 2001.

Police Officer Craig W. Schultz was the last KCPD officer to die in line of duty in 2001. Officer Craig Schultz was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-29 while responding to another crash.

There will be 119 flags on display at the ceremony representing each one of these officers. For 119 hours preceding the service, dispatchers have read one officer’s name per hour over the police radio system. The last officer’s name, Douglas Perry, will be read immediately before the ceremony begins Thursday.

The public is invited to attend. If you can't attend, you can watch it on FOX4's Facebook page.