Man facing charges for Overland Park shooting that left man in his 20s in critical condition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A man is now facing charges for a shooting that left a person in critical condition in Overland Park last week.

Prosecutors charged Isaac Vano with aggravated battery and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting that happened Tuesday, May 15 near 117th and Hardy around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A neighbor and friend of the family told FOX4 the victim has a degenerative genetic disease that affects his mental and physical behavior. The victim is still in critical condition.

A neighbor who called 911 shared his account of what happened with FOX4 that night.

"I heard someone say something like, 'OMG you shot me,' or something like that," Caleb Romig said. "Then I ran inside, and I got on the phone with 911. And then I pretty much told them what happened, and I told my mom what happened. We walked outside and got to the sidewalk, and we looked over and there was this guy. He looked like he was about high school age, maybe a little older. He was just laying on the ground. And there was a guy standing over him, looked about to be, 24, 25, mid 20s, holding a gun standing over him on the phone with 911, saying 'I shot this guy. Come quick. He was on my property trespassing. I didn't mean to shoot him. It was an accident.' Something like that."

Vano's bond has been set at $250,000. He will make his first appearance in court Friday at 8:30 a.m.