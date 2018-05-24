Man pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Johnson County deputy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Brady Newman-Caddell, one of the men accused of kidnapping and raping a Johnson County, Kan. deputy in Oct. 2016, pleaded guilty at a court hearing Thursday.

Newman-Caddell’s charges included aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Newman-Caddell is also charged in another rape in Independence that happened in February 2016.

William Luth, 24, is also behind bars for the Oct. 7, 2016 abduction of a female deputy outside the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe. Luth was sentenced in February to more than 41 years, or 495 months, in prison.

Luth and Newman-Caddell are accused of forcing the deputy into a blue Mazda owned by Luth’s wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.

Newman-Caddell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15. Because prosecutors are seeking more than the usual sentence for this charge, Newman-Caddell has a right to have a jury determine his guilt and determine if there were actually aggravating factors that constitute an enhanced sentence.