Meet Bam Bam, KC Zoo's newest polar bear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new friend at the Kansas City Zoo who can’t wait to meet you.

Bam Bam, the zoo’s newest polar bear, is getting used to her new home and new roommate, Berlin.

Bam Bam is 30 years old. She moved to KC from Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb.

She will spend the rest of her life in Kansas City.

The zoo says the polar bear enclosure has enough room to house three bears, so Bam Bam and Berlin have enough room to have some personal space too.