OLATHE, Kan. — A motorcycle driver is fighting for their life following a crash Thursday.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. near 155th and West Old 56-Highway.

A Johnson County Fire Dispatcher says the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. They were not wearing a helmet.

Police did not say whether the driver of the car that hit the motorcycle was injured.