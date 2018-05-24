People seen jumping out windows after shooting inside Northland apartment leaves one dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a homicide at a Northland apartment complex Thursday evening.

The shooting took place at Crooked Creek apartment complex at 800 N. Thomas Meyers Drive, just south of 169-Highway and NW Barry Road, sometime just before 8 p.m.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots coming from a second floor apartment where there was some type of disturbance.

The witnesses said suddenly several people jumped out of windows and apparently off a deck.

Police say one person was shot and killed. They did not reveal details about the victim.

But neighbors told FOX4 the victim was a “young guy” who had recently moved into this apartment complex.

Police said after the deadly shooting, witnesses saw several guys run, hop in two separate vehicles and then sped off.