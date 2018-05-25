8,000 flags placed in KCK in memory of those who gave their life defending our country in War on Terror

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Memorial Day tradition continues this year in Kansas City, Kan., with thousands of flags planted in memory of the brave men and women who died defending our country in the ongoing War on Terror.

Volunteers with the American Fallen Warrior Memorial Foundation placed the 8,000 American flags near Schlitterbahn Water Park Thursday.

This is the third year for this particular tribute to fallen soldiers.

The exhibit is free for people come see and pay tribune to those who gave their lives.

The group is considering Kansas City, Kan., for a future ‘War on Terror’ memorial.

