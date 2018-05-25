Bear or bare? Mix 93.3’s Steve Serrano helps test BAKBlade 2.0 shaver on hairy backs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to strut your stuff at the pool this summer but need to get rid of unruly back hair first, there's a product that promises to help. But does it actually work?

FOX4's Kerri Stowell and Mix 93.3's Steve Serrano -- with a little help from family -- tried it before you buy it. See the results for yourself in the video above.

"I'm not hairy, but I have the perfect person: my brother-in-law," Serrano said when FOX4 approached him with the BAKblade 2.0.

Serrano said his brother-in-law, Chris, would be the perfect candidate to test out the product.

"You can just tell, not looking at his back, his arms. He has very thick, hairy arms," Serrano said. "He's got to have a hairy back right?"

FOX4 bought the BAKblade 2.0 on the product's official website for $30.

"Tired of looking like an ape? The twin dry-glide blades give a perfect shave wet or dry," the product's infomercial promises.

It's not easy talking someone into sharing their back on TV, but Serrano managed to talk his brother-in-law into it.

The BAKblade 2.0 is ready to go, straight out of the package. Simply extend the handle for hard-to-reach areas. No shaving cream or water needed.

"Look at the hair coming right off. Does it hurt?" Serrano asked as Chris began shaving.

Chris said it didn't and actually felt like a back-scratcher.

Serrano was surprised the hair came off as easily as it did.

So it's time for the big question: Is the BAKblade 2.0 worth the money?

"I tried it, and I'd say buy it," Chris said.

"I was surprised it worked," Serrano said. "I still can't believe he did it on camera, but hair was falling, a little disturbing. It worked."

So there you have it. If you don't have someone else to shave your back for you, "I think it's worth it," Serrano said.