Metro native and comedian David Koechner shares his tip for making marriage last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ahead of his shows at the Kansas City Improv comedian David Koechner stopped by FOX4 with his wife, Leigh, to chat about what he's been up to. He also shared some relationship advice with the FOX4 crew.

Koechner's tip to make a marriage last: "When you're in a fight, soften your heart." He said this is the best thing he's ever heard.

Koechner, from Tipton, Missouri, is well-known for his roles in "Anchorman," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Office," among dozens of others.