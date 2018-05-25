× Driver in critical condition after crash near Kansas Speedway in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon near Kansas Speedway, officials say.

Police on scene told FOX4 the driver of a red pickup truck was traveling on Village West Parkway when he reportedly ran a red light and lost control of the truck.

He was able to drive between two buildings before going airborne and crashing into an unoccupied parked car.

The man driving the truck was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet that the “driver may not survive” but did not provide further information.