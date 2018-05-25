If you stay in KC for Memorial Day weekend Celebration at the Station features night of fun & fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City symphony members are getting tuned up for the annual Celebration at the Station Sunday.
The event starts at 3 p.m. and will feature a Kansas City Symphony concert at 8 p.m. Then fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
It is free to get in.
There will be food trucks, fireworks and a family zone.
Main Street will be closed between 20th Street and Pershing during the event. The streetcar will be running all evening with extended hours and is a great option to avoid traffic troubles.
Food trucks:
Cajun Cabin
Kona Ice
K&C Concessions
Scimeca's
Jerusalem Café
KC Smoke Burgers
Sweet Treats
Monk's Roast Beef
Humdinger Food Truck
KC Fooditude
Taste of Brazil
Beavertails
KC Poppers
Greg-Co BBQ
Street Wings
Hamburguesa Loca
Brooks Concessions