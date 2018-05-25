If you stay in KC for Memorial Day weekend Celebration at the Station features night of fun & fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City symphony members are getting tuned up for the annual Celebration at the Station Sunday.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will feature a Kansas City Symphony concert at 8 p.m. Then fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

It is free to get in.

There will be food trucks, fireworks and a family zone.

Main Street will be closed between 20th Street and Pershing during the event. The streetcar will be running all evening with extended hours and is a great option to avoid traffic troubles.

Food trucks:

Cajun Cabin

Kona Ice

K&C Concessions

Scimeca's

Jerusalem Café

KC Smoke Burgers

Sweet Treats

Monk's Roast Beef

Humdinger Food Truck

KC Fooditude

Taste of Brazil

Beavertails

KC Poppers

Greg-Co BBQ

Street Wings

Hamburguesa Loca

Brooks Concessions