Independence business owner frustrated by flooding intersection no one wants to fix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- FOX4 got an inside look at the damage Friday morning’s heavy rains caused one Independence business.

Fairmount Liquors was flooded at Highway 24 and Northern Boulevard, along with a car wash and cars in the parking lot of Best Buy Car Co.

The car dealership is in Sugar Creek. The businesses across Highway 24 are in Independence. But neither city says the flooding that has plagued the intersection the past few years is their issue, nor does MoDOT.

All blame a broken culvert at the car dealership. Attorneys for that business contest those claims.

Fairmount Liquor Store owner Thelma Jordan said the flooding keeps getting worse.

The front of her store was a muddy mess with soggy cigarettes and filthy liquor bottles all over the floor. And the back room, which sits a little lower, was still covered in several feet of water with what she estimates as $200,000 worth of ruined merchandise.

“The insurance has never covered it. It’s a total loss to me. The sad thing about it is it doesn’t have to be. I’ve been here 20 some years, never had a problem until the culvert broke," Jordan said.

See more of the damage in the video player above.