× KC man charged in shooting of woman found dead inside car after leaving casino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in the shooting of a 35-year-old woman found dead inside a car in April.

Corey Bibee, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the April 6 death of Elaine Segovia.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Smart Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. The Independence woman was found shot to death.

Court documents said police found a receipt from the 7th Street Casino in KCK in Segovia’s sweatshirt pocket. Detectives obtained surveillance video from the casino, showing her leaving with a man and woman. Staff identified the man as Bibee.

Witnesses told police Bibee and Segovia told them they were going to rob the other woman, according to court records.

Bibee told police the other woman allegedly took a gun out of her bag while they were driving from the casino. He said he didn’t actually see the weapon but heard the other woman talking about it and then heard a gunshot.

Bibee told police the other woman fled from the car, and he parked the car in KCMO, leaving Segovia and the keys inside.

The other woman told police Bibee and Segovia allegedly tried to rob her at knife-point. She jumped out of the car and got a ride with an off-duty police officer who just happened to be driving by, according to court documents. The woman told police she did not shoot Segovia.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash.