KCPD releases surviellance video of man they believe has info. about deadly shooting outside Uptown Theater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police released surveillance video of a person they’d like to speak with about the murder of Michael Silas.

In the video a man in dark pants, tennis shoes and a T-shirt walks down a sidewalk then gets into a car that drives up. The car then turns around and takes off.

Police believe this person has information about who killed Silas.

Someone shot Silas outside the Uptown Theater around 11:28 p.m. on Friday, May 11. Rapper Yo Gotti had performed at Uptown earlier in the evening, and police say a fight inside the theater spilled out into the parking lot.

Police found Silas in a parking lot across the street from the Uptown Theater.

If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.