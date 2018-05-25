Businesses & vehicles in Independence under water after heavy rain

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — More than a dozen cars and a few businesses are under water in Independence, Mo., after heavy rains moved through Friday morning.

Some of the worst flooding happened along 24-Highway near Northern. It resulted in more than 20 cars, a gas station, a title loan company and a car wash under water.

The high water has the entire intersection blocked as of 8:30 a.m.

A tow truck was on the scene, but the water was too high for the tow truck to pull one of the trapped vehicles out of the water.

Drivers have been forced to turn around all morning long.

People who live in the area say flooding like this happens when heavy rain falls.