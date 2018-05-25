Metro good Samaritan attacked by man with sledgehammer outside KC store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It stood out like a sore thumb: That's how one man remembers his meeting with, and later, fight against, a man on the street carrying a sledgehammer.

Jordan Flowers, 24, said his efforts to protect others from that man led to his own beating with that sledgehammer.

Flowers said he visited the Google Fiber retail store at 43rd Street and State Line Road on Thursday afternoon to get his internet service repaired. Flowers told Kansas City police the store was busy with customers, and he saw the tall, thin, white man go into the store with the sledgehammer after menacing a couple of people outside.

Flowers convinced the man to walk outside, rather than to cause trouble inside the crowded store.

"That's where I opened up the door, and I was like, 'Bro, what are you doing here?'" Flowers told FOX4.

Flowers and his family said that led to a scuffle in the store parking lot and near the front door of the internet retail store. Flowers said the man hit him twice with the sledgehammer -- once on his shoulder and another to the back of his head. Flowers' family members said that left him with a visit to the hospital with a broken shoulder.

"He could have done a whole lot more damage, like smashing a bunch of stuff, or hit a couple of people with the sledgehammer," Flowers said Friday.

Sue Flowers, Jordan's grandmother, was one of two family members who said they witnessed the fight. She said she and others helped take the sledgehammer away from the man, and it's now in the hands of police.

"The man kept screaming at me, 'I'm (expletive) crazy! I can't get any help,'" Sue Flowers said. "I got out of the car screaming, 'Don't you do it. Don't you do it. No. No. No. No.'"

Jordan Flowers, who works as a cook in a restaurant in the metro, said he engaged the guy in hopes of luring him away from the store filled with people.

"There were a lot of kids in the store and a lot of people around that day, so I just wanted to get him separated. At least if he came outside, and he caused any harm, people could be away from the windows," Jordan Flowers said.

Jordan, a father of three, is being called a hero by his loved ones. He said Google Fiber employees helped comfort him while Kansas City police responded to the call for help Thursday. Sue Flowers said the store manager even called to check on Jordan's condition on Friday morning.

"(Jordan) believes in right and wrong. The right thing was to try to get the gentleman out of the building, so he's a hero," Sue Flowers said.

A Google spokesperson tells FOX4 the company has no comment -- except hoping Jordan's injuries heal quickly. If you can help find that man with the sledgehammer, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.