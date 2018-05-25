× Metro man charged with child rape, other sex crimes in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — A metro man has been charged with child rape and other sex crimes in Johnson County after he allegedly sexually abused at least one child.

Randall Carter has been charged with one count of child rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties.

Court documents say Carter allegedly raped a child under the age of 14 between July 2013 and August 2016. Prosecutors say he also allegedly committed sodomy and engaged in lewd fondling or touching with a child under 14 years old.

Carter was booked into Wyandotte County Jail on Friday morning and then transferred to the Johnson County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.