Mo. House special committee subpoenas Gov. Greitens and ex-mistress to testify

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House special committee subpoenaed Mo. Gov. Eric Grietens Friday to testify.

According to a KRCG TV reporter sitting in on the meeting, Committee Chairman Rep. Jay Barnes made the announcement.

The subpoena is for Greitens to testify Monday, June 4. Then the woman Grietens had an affair with, known as only K.S., to testify Tuesday, June 5.

Tempers flared Friday between Missouri lawmakers investigating allegations against the governor and the attorneys who represent him.

During the committee hearing Republican Rep. Curtis Trent tried to introduce documents Greitens’ attorneys provided to him, but other committee members strenuously objected. The documents relate partly to phone records of a woman who had an affair with Greitens.

Those opposed denounced it as the latest attempt by Greitens’ team to release only “cherry-picked” evidence. See the moment in the tweet below.

Committee Chairman Rep. Jay Barnes had a heated discussion with Greitens’ attorney Michelle Nasser about why Greitens’ lawyers hadn’t complied with the committee’s more far-reaching subpoena for documents.

Trent was recently appointed to the investigative panel.

Earlier in the day an expert who analyzed the governor’s cellphone says he found traces of three photos from the day Greitens initiated a sexual encounter with a woman, but all three were “benign.”

The forensics expert Brian Koberna testified Friday to the committee.

This all comes after a woman testified that Greitens bound, blindfolded and took a photo of her while she was at least partially nude in the basement of his home on March 21, 2015.

Koberna said he found traces of three deleted photos on that date that were “absolutely benign.” He said it’s possible there were more deleted photos for which traces no longer exist.

Koberna analyzed Greitens’ phone for a criminal case against Greitens that has since been dismissed.