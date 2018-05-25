× Movie “Kansas City” to kickoff Cinema KC Legacy Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo —

The classic film, Kansas City, by KC native and Oscar-winning director Robert Altman, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Harry Belafonte, and a who’s who of notable actors and musicians, will be the inaugural screening of a ‘made-in-KC’ film series. Altman’s son Robert Reed Altman and Dana Altman, family and production team members, will attend the VIP Jazz Reception, the screening, and awards ceremony. They will also participate in ta Q&A session.

The CinemaKC Legacy Series begins on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at the Plexpod Westport Commons Medallion Theater, located at 300 E. 39th Street in Kansas City, Mo. General Admission Suggested Donation $10 for Open Forum, Screening and Q&A afterwards. VIP Jazz Reception $15 at 2:15 p.m. at The Sundry in the Plexpod Westport Commons. Includes VIP Jazz Reception and Appetizers; Screening purchased separately.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/screening-of-kansas-city-a-cinemakc-legacy-series-event-and-vip-jazz-reception-tickets-44264146253?aff=es2

