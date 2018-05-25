Paralyzed KCK man gets elevator, home repairs thanks to generous metro companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Thanks to some generous metro companies, a KCK man who was shot and paralyzed from the waist down has gotten the help he needed.

FOX4 first told you about Damaine Williams in February. He was shot and paralyzed from the waist down. Because of his injury, Williams is confined to a wheelchair.

It made his life even more difficult because his house is on a hill. He was desperately in need of a wheelchair ramp to get in and out of his home easier.

He reached out to FOX4 Problem Solvers, who then reached out to local companies who might be able to help.

Due to the incline and steepness of his house, an elevator was the more logical choice for contractors.

"It`s really tough," said Mike Dooley, a general superintendent with JE Dunn. "When I first saw it, I thought that`s going to be a real challenge to get this to work, but it turned out really good."

Now, JE Dunn Construction has completed that elevator for Williams and is putting on the finishing touches for the city inspector. The company also built a new stairwell and deck for the KCK man.

But JE Dunn wasn't the only metro company to go above and beyond.

Workers from the Electrical Workers Local Union 124 also joined in on the project.

New Reflections Technical Institute, a vocational school, used volunteers from its outreach program to clean out Williams’ basement.

“There was a lot of beds and debris and just a lot of trash that was in the basement that needed to be cleared out, so we could do our job and get the furnace installed. They haven`t had heat all winter,” said Mark Byrd, the president and founder of New Reflections.

Then Bob Hamilton stepped in when the company found out Williams had no heat or hot water.

“Being able to help someone out who has been without heat for an entire winter and be able to give him that, so he doesn't have to go through that anymore, it warms our hearts very much,” said Tyler Allen with Bob Hamilton.

The company also put in a new toilet, fixed the gas lines and installed a water heater and furnace.

Then, an anonymous benefactor came forward and donated a lift to Williams.

“As I'm leaving, out and coming back in, I don't have to have anybody with me,” Williams said.

“I wanted to help him because it was a way I could give back to the someone in need," the anonymous donor said. "He was someone who had an unfortunate circumstance in their life.”

All this work was done by volunteers donating time, money and energy, and Williams said he's truly blessed.

"I would like to tell them thank you. You know, they took the time out to do it. It`s done, and I`m very grateful," Williams said.

Doctors tell Williams he will never walk again. He goes to physical therapy once a week and believes God will one day help him walk again.

