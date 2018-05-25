Suspect in custody after shots reported fired at a middle school in Indiana, 3 injured

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At least three people were injured after a shooting Friday at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, police said.

A suspect is in custody after what Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine earlier called an active shooter incident at Noblesville West Middle School.

Perrine said via Twitter that two people were being transported to hospitals. But hospital officials said at least three people, including one adult, were being treated. One student had an ankle fracture.

The school was on lockdown, said Jackie Chatteron, a receptionist for the school district.

Aerial news video showed rows of students being evacuated and escorted to school buses.

Students were being taken to Noblesville High School, where parents can pick them up, the state police said.

June 1 is the last day of school, according to the school’s website.

The shooting comes a week after 10 people were killed at a school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

FOX 59 shared the following email a student sent to his parents while he was on lockdown at Noblesville West Middle School.

“There was a shooter in the building, luckily we were in one of the safest closets in the school, I hope that everyone is alright, I’m still shaking, girls are crying, the officers are here and holding the shooter in custody, this has to be a dream, I don’t have my phone, but pick me up in the high school. I love you guys”