Stepmother of missing Kansas child booked into jail

WICHITA, Kan. — The stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy whom she reported missing in February was jailed hours after a body was found nearby.

Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was booked into jail Thursday evening on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The body was found under a bridge on a gravel road in Harvey County. Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett says Glass had been in the area hours earlier. Authorities have not released any information on the remains.

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. She told police she discovered he was missing after she woke up from a nap.

The boy’s father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when his son disappeared.